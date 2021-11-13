A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 10 years 340 days, after being convicted of manslaughter by diminished responsibility

Ricky Woodford, 42 of Henwick Road SE9, appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 11 November for sentencing after previously being convicted of manslaughter by diminished responsibility of his partner Sarah Smith, aged 39.

Police were called at 10:24hrs on Friday, 30 October 2020 to concerns for the welfare of the occupants at a residential address in Henwick Road, SE9.

Officers attended and found the body of Sarah Smith, who was from Greenwich. Woodford was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

A post-mortem examination conducted at Greenwich Mortuary on Sunday, 1 November 2020 found the cause of death to have been head injuries.

Detective Inspector Karen Bangs said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with Sarah’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We would like to thank them for their support during our investigation into this tragic incident, and we hope that following the conclusion of these proceedings they will now have the space they need to grieve.”

In victim impact statements, Sarah’s mother and her daughter said:

“We have lost our beautiful daughter. The pain and realisation is almost unbearable because we will never get to share anything with her again. No parent should ever endure the heartache of losing a child in such violent circumstances.”

“Our world has been turned upside down in to an almost unrecognisable place. We love you mum and we all miss you so much. This pain and heartache will never leave, it lives with us forever.”