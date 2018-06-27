Man extradited from Romania to begin 10 year prison sentence for rape

A man who was found guilty of rape following a four-day trial at Guildford Crown Court in November 2020 has returned to the UK to begin his 10-year prison sentence.

Constantin Lascar, 30, was extradited from Romania and flown back to the UK on Thursday (18 February), after being convicted on 26 November and sentenced four days later in his absence after being previously unable to return for the trial.

A huge amount of work by both Surrey Police and the Crown Prosecution Service led to him being located and arrested by the Romanian authorities and he was finally extradited and flown back to the UK on Thursday (18 February).

Lascar was convicted of raping a woman while he was working at the Mandolay Hotel in Guildford in the early hours on 25 August 2018. He plied his victim with alcohol before taking her back to one of the hotel bedrooms, where he vaginally raped her.

He was arrested and interviewed on three occasions before being charged and summonsed in January 2020.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Tatton from Surrey Police’s Sexual Offences Investigation Team, said: “This has been a lengthy and protracted investigation with the added complication of the defendant not being able to return to the UK for his trial.

“However, my team has remained committed throughout and have worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service and the Romanian authorities to ensure that Lascar was located, arrested and brought back to the UK to serve his prison sentence.

“This case shows our determination to seek those who commit rapes and serious sexual abuse no matter where they hide and to work with partners and international law enforcement agencies to ensure that victims receive the justice they deserve.

“I would like to commend the victim for her bravery and tenacity throughout, and hope that the fact he is now behind bars will help her begin to come to terms with what has happened.

“Lascar knew what he was doing by deliberately giving her alcohol and then taking advantage of her when she was at her most vulnerable.”

“This behaviour simply cannot be condoned and I hope that the sentence Lascar will now finally serve demonstrates our commitment to carrying out a full and thorough investigation when we receive any allegation of a sexual offence.”