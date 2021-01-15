Hampshire police are still desperate for information to assist in the missing person enquiry in which has seen five people arrested on conspiracy to murder

44 Year old Joanne Sheen was reported missing by her family on Saturday 22 February.

Joanne’s last known corroborated sighting was on Thursday 5 December when she travelled from Fareham, back to Southampton, with a friend.

Do you know anything? Has someone mentioned Joanne or provided any information to Joanne’s links? You must come forward and help police bring closure for Joanne’s family.

On Friday 17 April last year police launched a public appeal try and help them find Joanne. Since that time they have been conducting a number of enquiries and looking at new information that could help locate her.

A team of professionally trained officers conducted a thorough search of the area surrounding Empress Road, including the river that runs adjacent to it.

Police are appealing again to anyone who may have seen or spoken to Joanne since the last sighting of her in December 2019, or anyone who has any information that may help locate her. Joanne is described as being white, around 5 feet 1 inches tall, of slim build with long dark brown hair.

Joanne is still missing and her body has not been recovered.

Four men and a 30 year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They were released under investigation while officers continue with their enquiries.

Specialist officers are continuing to support Joanne’s family throughout this difficult time.