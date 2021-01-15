Officers investigating the death of a man in Portsmouth have charged a man

Lewis Green, 23, of Tewkesbury Close, Portsmouth, has been charged with murder.
It comes following the death of 26-year-old Billy Green outside Pickwick House, Wingfield Street on Monday, January 11.
Billy’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Lewis Green the victim’s younger brother has appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning.
The case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court for a hearing in the 18th January. He was refused bail as magistrates cannot bail on the charge of Murder.