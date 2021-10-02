Restrictions over the booking slots limit to one visit per week are set to be lifted across Hampshire on Monday 4th October as council listened to residents about pandemic recovery phase

The restrictions as to the volume of visits households could book to visit recycling centres was in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of residents.

Hampshire County Council Councillor Rob Humby, the County Council’s Deputy Leader and Executive Lead Member for Economy, Transport and Environment, confirmed the operational announced the decision at a meeting of meeting of the Full County Council (30 September 2021).

Cllr Humby said:

“We have listened to residents and believe that now we are further into the pandemic recovery phase, and entering a time of year when, historically, demand for site visits starts to reduce, the time is now right to increase opportunities to access household waste recycling centres. I am pleased to confirm that from 4 October, residents will no longer be limited to one visit per week. While the requirement to book visits online will remain in place for, at least, the time being, residents will be able to book visits to suit their needs. I would ask residents to make the most of each visit and separate out items for reuse and recycling to help us reduce the amount of waste that has to be disposed of.

“By making this move now, as we are about to enter winter operating hours, we can ensure that the demand during reduced opening times, can be met.”

The new arrangement will be effective from Monday 4 October. While there will be no limit on the number of bookings per week, the County Council requests any bookings made which later are not required, are cancelled so that they can be available to others.

Residents can visit the County Council’s waste and recycling webpages for further information and to book an appointment.