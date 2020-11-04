Officers investigating a number of business-related burglaries across Lymington and New Milton have charged a man

The charges come after four incidents of burglary were reported between Sunday 27 September and Sunday 1 November.

The robberies occurred across Lymington and New Milton at;

– Visual Vibes, Milford Road at 11.43pm on Wednesday 28 October. £245 in cash was stolen from the premises.

– The Wok Inn, Milford Road at 11.30pm on Thursday 1 October and again at 1.30am on Friday 2 October. Approximately £1,100 in cash was stolen from the premises.

– Perfumery & Company, Lymington High Street at 9.26pm on Sunday 27 September. Perfume and aftershave with an approximate value of £4,500 was stolen from the premises.

– Ciao Bella, Gosport Street between 10pm on Saturday 31 October at 9am on Sunday 1 November. Approximately £100 was stolen from the premises.

Stephen Joseph Dempsey, aged 46, of Lower Buckland Road, Lymington was charged with four counts of burglary. He appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court today (3 November) and was bailed with conditions.

He will next appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Monday 8 March 2021.