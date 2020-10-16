Officers who were investigating reports of ongoing anti-social behaviour and shoplifting at a supermarket in Totton, have arrested a teenager on drug offences

The incident occurred on Thursday 15 October at around 3.37pm on Water Lane in Totton. Two PCSOs spotted a teenage boy who had been identified by security staff at the Asda supermarket on Maynard Road as a potential suspect, and upon approaching him, he fled the scene.

He was restrained by a member of the public and the PCSOs until officers arrived on-scene, whereby he was searched and found to be in possession of a suspected class A drug.

A 17-year-old boy from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and intentionally obstructing a police officer. He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.