Havant councillor urges residents who have had coronavirus to donate plasma

Cllr Gary Robinson, Havant Borough Council member for Bedhampton, is urging residents who have had coronavirus to donate their blood plasma.

<Cllr Robinson was one of the first people to donate his blood plasma at a new donation centre near Chichester.After a virus, your plasma contains antibodies that help fight infection and transfusion of plasma from someone who has recovered from coronavirus may help people who are still ill.The procedure is similar to giving blood.Trials are underway to understand the effectiveness of this treatment, but the NHS is urgently looking for donors.Cllr Robinson said: “Last week, I visited the new donor centre at the Hilton Hotel in Arundel to donate my plasma, and in fact I was the second person to donate at this new centre.“I am told that my plasma will help someone fighting the virus, probably on a ventilator, to help them recover.“Although I have now recovered from coronavirus, having lost a family member who was only 47 in May, it resonates with me and I hope that others will donate too.”