October 25, 2020
Officers investigating an assault in the Kings Heath area of Northampton, have issued an e-fit of a male they would like to speak to.
The incident happened between midday and 13.30 BST on Monday, October 5, when a vulnerable adult was assaulted by two males after he had challenged them about dropping litter in a communal hallway.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may recognise the male in the e-fit and anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000494340. Or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

