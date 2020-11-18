Dogs have been left in immense pain as a result of rat poison, slug pellets and broken glass being deliberately and maliciously left at an entrance to Parkhurst Forest

Police have issued a warning after recently receiving reports of grain laced with poison being left on paths which lead into the forest at Marks Corner. Further reports have been received of broken glass also being left, both of which cause immense pain and suffering to animals.

The person or persons responsible could be charged with offences under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, the Protection of Animals Act 1911 and the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

It has been said on social media that dog walkers have been ‘intimidated’ in the area.

Those living or walking in the area, including those with CCTV on nearby houses, are being asked to provide Hampshire Constabulary with any information by calling 101. The RSPCA can also be contacted on 0300 1234 999.

Islanders should remain vigilant and report any further suspicious incidents to Hampshire Constabulary, quoting 44200441569.