A review into the sentencing of a child rapist from Freshwater is to take place as it has been claimed his 14-year sentence is simply ‘too lenient’

62-year-old Graham Medway orally raped a 3-year-old girl at Fort Victoria Country Park in August 2020. He admitted the sickening assault and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for his horrendous crime – to serve 9 years behind bars and a further 5 years on licence.

However, the sentence passed down by Judge Roger Hetherington is to be reviewed as an application has been made for the sentence to be reconsidered, with a view to adding years on.

The crime of the rape of a child under the age of 13 carries a possible maximum term of life imprisonment, but sentencing guidelines give a custody range of between 6 and 19 years.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office has said:

“We have received a request for the case of Graham Medway to be considered under the unduly lenient sentence scheme. “The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case.”

The life sentence of fellow Freshwater paedophile Jonathan Richard Maertens, handed down by Judge Tim Mousley, is also being reviewed. 35-year-old Maertens was ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years.