Police are appealing for witnesses and information after an assault on a man in his 40s in Shanklin

An altercation between the victim and three male suspects occurred in the vicinity of Regent Street, Shanklin, at around 6.15pm this evening (October 4) . It is then believed to have moved on to Arthurs Hill and then Avenue Road.

A member of the public assisted the victim by calling an ambulance. He was taken to hospital, where he is currently being assessed.

Officers are in the area carrying out house to house enquiries.

If you saw or heard anything, or if you have CCTV, Ring Doorbell or dashcam footage in any of these locations, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44200428414.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report anonymously online via Crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.