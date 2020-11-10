The man suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury after isle of Wight Stabbing in Cowes

Police on the Isle of Wight appealing for witnesses to a serious assault which took place in Cowes last night (Sunday 8 November).

At around 9pm, a 19-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his leg when he was assaulted by two males on a footpath linking Newport Road to Frazer Close, near to the Arctic Road and Cycleway junction.

The man has suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury.

Officers are in the area and are making enquiries.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed or heard anything in the area at this time, or perhaps captured anything or anyone acting suspiciously on Dash Cam whilst driving past.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44200433764.