A convicted cannabis dealer has been ordered to surrender more than £20,000

Brandon Tucker was ordered to hand over the money during a confiscation hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 9 October 2020.

The order was made under the Proceeds of Crime Act and was granted after financial investigators in the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate were able to demonstrate he was in possession of £20,824 that had been gained as a result of his criminality.

The 28-year-old must surrender the money within three months or risk further imprisonment.

The ruling has been made 15 months after Tucker was sentenced for the offence.

Tucker was found in possession of a large amount of cannabis after officers attended his address, in Enbrook Road, Folkestone, in September 2018. While at the address, they found the cannabis and a large quantity of cash. He went on to admit possessing the class B substance with intent to supply and was jailed for 17 months.

Detective Chief Inspector Patrick Milford, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: ‘This is a great example of the Proceeds of Crime Act being used and is a testament to the skills of our financial investigators, who diligently put together cases to stop criminals benefiting from their offences.

‘Tucker was prepared to make money through selling an illegal substance and, although he was rightfully imprisoned for the offence, it would be wholly unjust if he was allowed to reap the benefits of his ill-gotten gains. The money will now be re-invested into policing, and the criminal justice system.’