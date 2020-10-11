 A man has been seriously injured at a hotel in Buenos Ayres in Margate — UKNIP
Berkshire Kent MARGATE

A man has been seriously injured at a hotel in Buenos Ayres in Margate

October 11, 2020
1 Min Read
DCD07B87 50FE 4886 8353 5F9AB49E8E59
DCD07B87 50FE 4886 8353 5F9AB49E8E59

A man’s been taken to hospital after being found seriously injured at a hotel in Buenos Ayres in Margate around 3:20pm on Sunday afternoon  Police are reportedly investigating the incident.

 

Kent Police have been approached for comment 