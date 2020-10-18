A suspected county lines drug dealer has appeared in court following his arrest in Folkestone

Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team made the arrest in Brockman Road on Tuesday 13 October 2020 during enquiries into alleged drug dealing in the area.

Quantities of suspected heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, as well as a mobile phone, have been seized as part of an ongoing investigation.

Clodi Boli, of Abbott Road, Poplar, east London, has been charged with possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

The 28-year-old is also charged with possession of cannabis.

Mr Boli appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 14 October and was bailed to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 11 November.