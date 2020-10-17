A pre-planned demonstration in Shorncliffe has concluded.

Around 250 people gathered outside Napier Barracks from around 11am on Saturday 17 October 2020. The area was clear by 2pm.

Specialist officers from Kent Police, who have a duty to facilitate peaceful events of this nature, were present throughout and there no major incidents of disorder. It was however necessary to arrest one person on suspicion of criminal damage and they have been taken into custody as part of ongoing enquiries.

Superintendent Amanda Tillotson, from Kent Police, said: ‘I would like to express my thanks to the vast majority of attendees, who were respectful of other people in attendance, the wider community and our officers.

‘We recognise that events of this nature can cause some localised disruption which is an inconvenience for the surrounding community. Our specially trained and experienced officers were able to keep this to a minimum and we are appreciative of the understanding shown by residents.’