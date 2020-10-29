Dover county line dealer arrested on return to London is jailed

A county line drug dealer caught with a large amount of cash after his car was seen leaving Kent has been jailed.

Joseph Odoi, 19, was arrested in east London and phone analysis showed he had sent messages to a number of drug users in Dover.

He has since admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, as well as possession of criminal property, and was sentenced to three years, nine months in a young offenders’ institution at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 26 October 2020.

County lines is the name given to drug dealing where organised criminal groups use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

Kent Police became aware that a group was running a line know as ‘Ghost’ in Dover in June and July 2020.

Officers followed a car linked to drug dealing from Kent to east London on Tuesday 8 September and, when stopped, Odoi was a passenger inside.

Around £2,000 was found hidden in his trousers along with a phone which, when analysed, linked him to messages sent by the ‘Ghost’ line.

A search of his home in Dumont Road, Stoke Newington led to the seizure of around £8,000 in designer clothes and Odoi could not explain how he funded their purchase.

Detective Sergeant Martin Williams, of Kent Police’s County Line Team, said: ‘Kent Police is determined to shut down county lines groups who prey on some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

‘Odoi’s spending showed he was involved in the higher criminal activities of class A drug distribution and I am pleased this sentence will take him off of our streets for a significant period of time.’

-ends-