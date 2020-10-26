Derek Wratten has been reported missing from the Broadway area of the town and was last seen at around 1am on Monday 26 October 2020.

The 72-year-old is described as around 5 feet and 2 inches tall, of slim build, with dark brown shoulder length hair and brown stubble.

He was last seen wearing a dark red shirt, a dark fleece, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. He may also have a beige overcoat with him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 23-0116.