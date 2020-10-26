Home » Information is sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Herne Bay
October 26, 2020
Derek Wratten has been reported missing from the Broadway area of the town and was last seen at around 1am on Monday 26 October 2020.

 

The 72-year-old is described as around 5 feet and 2 inches tall, of slim build, with dark brown shoulder length hair and brown stubble.

 

He was last seen wearing a dark red shirt, a dark fleece, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. He may also have a beige overcoat with him.

 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 23-0116.

