Kent Police’s County Lines and Gang Team have charged a crack dealer from Gillingham

October 16, 2020
1 Min Read
Two charges have been authorised against an alleged heroin and crack cocaine dealer based in Medway.

Lawrence Cole was arrested by officers from Kent Police’s County Lines and Gang Team while they carried out a proactive patrol in Franklin Road, Gillingham, on the afternoon of Thursday 15 October 2020.

As part of enquiries, 50 wraps which are suspected to contain heroin and crack cocaine were also seized.

The 32-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with possessing both substances with intent to supply and has been remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 16 October.

