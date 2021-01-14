Officers are appealing for information after building materials were stolen in Sellindge, near Folkestone

The burglary took place at a site in Swan Lane between 5pm on Friday 8 January and 7am on Monday 11 January 2021.

Burglars are believed to have entered a house which was under construction and stolen a boiler, worktops and copper piping.

Detective Darren Brough, of Folkestone Criminal Investigation Department, said: ‘It is unlikely that these materials were carried from the site by one person, so we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen people acting suspiciously, or vehicles loitering in the area over the weekend.’

Witnesses, or anyone who has any information, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/5304/21.