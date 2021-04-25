Witnesses are being encouraged to come forward after a man was seriously injured in Folkestone

Kent Police was called at around 2am on Saturday 24 April 2021 to a report that a black Audi A4 with four men inside had been deliberately driven at a man in Princess Street. One of the occupants is then reported to have further assaulted the victim while another drove the vehicle away before abandoning it in Alexandra Street.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as being serious but not life-threatening.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident and have so far arrested three people on suspicion of assisting an offender. None are believed to have been involved in the incident itself.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/68145/21. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or com