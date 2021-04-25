Vehicle on the M20 motorway declared safe after seven hour closure in both Directions following police chase in Kent

Armed Experts working with Police have declared the vehicle safe following a police pursuit that led to A 15-mile stretch of the M20 is shut in both directions for nearly Seven hours on Sunday .

The major route to the Channel Tunnel and Dover was closed following a lengthy chase that at one point went up the wrong way of operation Broc that was in the process of being removed.

EOD officers were called to the scene near Ashford after Police made “tactical contact” with a speeding car travelling London-bound from Junction 9 at Ashford this afternoon.

A robot could be seen removing a number of items that Police could not treat as safe until they had been examined and X-rayed by specialists

Hundreds of drivers were trapped in their vehicles with a number of people with babies and young children calling 999 for water.

Officers delivered water to many of those stranded in their vehicle in the baking sun. Some driver threatened to ram the cordon after officers said those trapped would be here for some time.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: A 27-year-old man from Wales was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for officers.

The chase ensued shortly after 11.25 am when police attempted to halt a vehicle travelling at excess speed near Junction 12.

