The M20 is in the process of being reopened between Junctions 8 and 9 following the arrest of a man by Kent Police.

Shortly after 11.25am on Sunday 25 April 2021 officers attempted to stop a vehicle travelling at excess speed on the M20 coastbound near Junction 12.

The vehicle did not stop and exited the motorway before returning onto the London-bound carriageway.

It was pursued to Junction 9 where a police car made tactical contact with the vehicle, bringing it to a stop with no injuries reported.

A 27-year-old man from Wales was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. He remains in custody.

The British Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team also attended the scene as a precautionary measure following concerns about the security of the subject vehicle, which has subsequently been declared safe and removed from the carriageway.

Kent Police wishes to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst the motorway was closed.