Serial Burglary Duo charged after crimewave across Kent

Fourteen charges have been authorised against two men following a burglary investigation carried out by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad.

Kanie Russell and Dylan Monks are each accused of stealing a car from a home in Thomas Drive, Gravesend, on 15 October 2020.

The stolen vehicle is then said to have been seen driving dangerously through Medway before it was found abandoned in Mierscourt Road, Rainham, later that morning.

Both men are also alleged to have attempted to burgle homes in Jellico Avenue and Northridge Road, in Gravesend, on the same date.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday 27 October and charged on the same day.

Mr Russell, 19, of Green Lane, Ilford, has been charged with burglary, two attempted burglaries, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and driving without insurance or a licence.

Mr Monks, 19, of Southbury Road, Enfield, has been charged with the same burglary offences and another burglary which took place in Downs Avenue, Dartford, on 7 October and resulted in a car being stolen.

He was also charged with two counts of aggravated vehicle taking and assaulting an emergency services worker. The assault is alleged to have taken place during his arrest.

Following a hearing at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 28 October, Mr Monks has been remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 25 November.

Mr Russell has been released on bail to appear at the same court on the same date.