The manager of a restaurant in Sevenoaks has been issued with a fixed penalty notice for a breach of coronavirus legislation

Patrolling officers from the town’s Community Safety Unit attended the London Road premises just before 10.30pm on Wednesday 4 November 2020. They found customers were still being served inside the premises and after speaking to the staff and customers the restaurant closed.

On Friday 6 November, the manager attended Sevenoaks police station where he was issued with a fixed penalty notice for £1,000 – in respect of an alleged contravention of the requirement for businesses to be closed between 10pm and 5am.

District Commander for Sevenoaks, Chief Inspector Jon Kirby said: ‘While staff in the majority of restaurants and bars in Sevenoaks understand the importance of complying with the guidelines and have closed their premises before or at 10pm, in this case, officers have witnessed a venue that had continued trading and a fine was issued. Businesses that fail to comply with current guidelines can face fines of up to £10,000 or prosecution. We will continue to work closely with our partner agencies and will engage, explain and encourage people to comply with coronavirus legislation.’