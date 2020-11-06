Detectives investigating a suspected sexual assault have asked anyone with information to come forward

Shortly after 1ppm on Tuesday police were called to King Henry Court in Sunderland after a woman was found unresponsive by a member of the public outside an address. Emergency services were subsequently called to the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances that led to the woman being found are ongoing but police do believe she is the victim of a sexual assault.

She has not suffered any serious physical injuries but she is understandably very shaken and is currently being supported by specialist officers at this time.

Today, detectives are appealing for your help and are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on Tuesday morning and up to lunchtime to come forward.

Equally, if you have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the King Henry Court area in recent days, either hanging around on foot or in a vehicle, detectives want to hear from you.