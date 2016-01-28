Current potential measures to manage traffic flow in Kent are Dover TAP, Operation Stack and potentially the activation of HGV holding areas at Manston Airport...
LATEST NEWS
Peacocks has posted large ‘closing down sale’ signs within its windows with huge discounts on its stock. Its store in Woodleyare...
Thames Valley Police is releasing a CCTV image of a person who may have important information about a theft in Oxford. Between 3.30 and 5pm on Monday 13 July...
Police on routine patrol were notified at 2.49pm on Friday, 23 October of a collision between a lorry and cyclist on Cambridge Heath Road at the junction with...
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car at Millmead Road near Dane Valley Road in Margate around 5:10pm on Saturday afternoon. The...
The Met Office has issued a rain and wind warning for southeast England on Saturday evening. The warning states: “Intense rainfall (10 to 15 mm in around half...
Arrests were for a variety of offences including breaching Coronavirus regulations, assaulting an emergency service worker, violent disorder and for being wanted
Officers policing demonstrations in Westminster on Saturday, 24 October have made 18 arrests with three officers receiving minor injuries following clashes...
Syd Goss, 20 of Huntsman Road, Ilford was arrested on Wednesday, 21 October and was charged on Saturday, 24 October. Jermaine Forrester, 23 of Ley...
On Saturday, 24 October, a 38-year-old man was arrested in the Sussex area on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in relation to the Met’s Grenfell...
A wedding, attended by an estimated 250 guests, in flagrant breach of COVID regulations, was shut down by police. Officers were first called to the venue on...
Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in Aylesbury. Richard Mitchell, aged 45, of...
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a boy was stabbed in Slough. At around 3.20pm yesterday (21/10) there was an altercation between two boys...
Police are keen to hear from anyone who has information concerning a Chinese man found wandering in Bromley. At 2am on Friday, 23 October, police found...
A former couple have been found guilty of poisoning and killing a man they arranged to meet on a social networking app as part of a plot to steal from him. ...
A decade on from the murder of Samuel Adelagun in Plaistow, detectives continue to appeal for fresh information as they offer a £20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible
Samuel Adelagun, aged 16, and his 15-year-old friend, were shot as they walked along Chesterton Road in Plaistow, E13, on Saturday, 23 October 2010...
A drink driver was arrested just after 3am Thursday morning in Warsash after a vehicle left the road and crashed through a garden wall leaving a passenger...
A 15th century vase worth around £2.5million stolen in a 2019 burglary has been recovered following a proactive Specialist Crime operation. The vase...
Fire Crews from Hampshire fire and Rescue stationed at Waterlooville and Havant are currently in attendance at a vehicle fire on the A3 northbound at Clanfield...
A man has been charged following a stabbing on Regina Road in Southall on Monday, 12 October. Hussain Ali, 18 of Unwin Road, Isleworth was charged on...
Detectives have issued a CCTV image of a person they are asking to come forward, who may be able to assist with an investigation into sexual offences near...
Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit on Friday (23/10) launched a murder investigation. At around 5.53pm yesterday evening the body of a woman in her...
Officers were called at 9.20pm on Friday, 23 October to Westbury Road, E17 after a 17-year-old boy was found suffering from a stab injury. He was treated by...
A man has been sentenced after he admitted stalking two people. Ii Ovisyonairo II, 37 of North Stream, Marshside, Canterbury, pleaded guilty on 4 June 2020 to...
Police in Kent have given hand-held metal detectors, known as ‘knife wands’, to pubs and bars in Dover and Deal to discourage violent crime.
Officers from Dover’s Community Safety Unit, working with a licensing officer from Dover District Council, visited 10 venues in the two towns in...
Michael Brain, 27 of Eyston Drive, Weybridge, and Sophia Kokkinos 69 of Chelsham Road, Clapham, were charged last night (22 October). They are due to appear...
An intervention programme to divert children in police custody away from crime has been launched in north London
‘Operation Alliance’, a project aimed at working with young people aged between 10 and 18-years-old in custody and diverting them away from crime and...
A vehicle thief caught with six guns hidden at his home in Meopham has been jailed for 10 years and 10 months. Phillip Bailey, 32, was arrested on Tuesday 7...
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a broken hip in an assault in Reading. At approximately 7pm on Thursday 15 October, the...
Three occupants of the vehicle were searched and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs were located, as well as £1,000 cash and a knife
A 16-year-old boy is due in court this morning after Operation Fortitude officers stopped a vehicle in Ludgershall yesterday (22/10). A BMW was stopped at...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at knife point at the One Stop store in Paulsgrove on Wednesday 21 October. At 9.39pm two men entered...