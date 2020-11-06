A 19 year-old man from Oxford has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been released under investigation

Police have released images of a man who may have important information about an incident of grievous bodily harm in Oxford.

At around 2.35am on Saturday 15 February, the victim, a man in his twenties, was assaulted by two men in the male toilets of the CIRKUS nightclub on George Street.

The victim sustained two lacerations around his eye and required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Charlotte Oliver, based at Oxford police station, said: “I am releasing these images as I believe that this man may have information that could help with my investigation.

“If you recognise this man, or think that it might be you, get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200052974, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”