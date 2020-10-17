A “lockdown pooch” that came into the RSPCA’s care during the first full day of Wales’ national lockdown is looking to end 2020 on a high note with a loving new forever home.

Shadow, a Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed, came into the care of the Newport centre on 24 March – from the Cwmbran area.

He was very underweight, but his welfare has improved markedly in the RSPCA’s care. It is now hoped Shadow’s year can end on a “positive note”

Three-year-old Shadow is on a behaviour plan with the RSPCA – as he can jump up at people.

Staff at the Newport-based Centre are appealing for a new owner who will work with Shadow to patiently address these challenges and help him adapt to new surroundings.

The plea for a suitable owner comes as the RSPCA celebrates the month of Adoptober – highlighting the benefits of rescue animals, and the array of perfect companions currently in its care across England and Wales.

Kath Logan, from the Newport Animal Centre, said: “Shadow is our lockdown pooch – having come into our care during the first full day of Wales’ national lockdown.

“He’s had a tough time – and our staff have worked hard with him. Shadow was very thin when he first arrived with us, and is now on a behaviour plan as he can jump up.

“But Shadow is such a handsome, wonderful dog – and we know the perfect owner is out there for him. He’ll just need a patient new owner, who will work with his behaviour plan and help his playful side and great character continue to shine through. Support will be given to any new adopter to help with this.”

New coronavirus local lockdown restrictions have impacted rehoming procedures at the Newport Animal Centre. Due to restrictions on people entering and leaving the local authority area, animal adopter appointments can only be offered to those living locally, until further notice. This is to avoid encouraging travel in and out of lockdown areas.

Kath added: “Anyone interested in offering Shadow a new home can contact the Newport Animal Centre on 0300 123 0744 or send a perfect match form to newport@rspca.org.uk.

“However, local lockdown restrictions in Newport mean we are currently only able to accept adopter appointments from them living inside the Newport city council area.

“We’re sure the perfect home for Shadow is out there in Newport – and we really hope our lockdown pal can find the new forever home he deserves and end 2020 on a positive note.”