A physical altercation involving around 10-15 people took place in Banbury

Officers from Thames Valley Police appealing for witnesses to an altercation in Chalker Way, Banbury along with an incident of criminal damage.

On Saturday (31/10), there was a report of a physical altercation in Chalker Way at around 9.45pm – 10.15pm involving around 10-15 people which were both men and women.

During the disorder, the rear window of a red BMW was damaged.

Three men, aged in their twenties were injured in the altercation sustaining injuries including cuts, swelling and a broken nose.

The victims required hospital treatment and have all since been discharged.

Three men, aged 19, 26 and 39, all from Banbury have been arrested on suspicion of assault with injury and released on bail until the 30 November.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Mark Personius based at Banbury police station, said: “We are currently investigating this incident in Chalker Way and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has information about this incident.

“If anyone has CCTV or dash-cam footage which covers this area which may have captured this incident we would ask that you check and share that with us too.

“Please either call 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43200353320.

“If you would prefer to remain 100% anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”