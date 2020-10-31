CCTV released following criminal damage and theft in Brinsworth

Officers in Rotherham have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with criminal damage and theft from a vehicle.

It is reported that on 30 September at around 6am, a man smashed the windows of a car parked in Bradmarsh Business Park, Rotherham and stole bank cards from inside.

Then, just after 7am, the offender is reported to have used the stolen bank cards in several contactless transactions at two shops on Bawtry Road and Brinsworth Lane, to a total value of £40.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with enquiries.

Do you recognise him?