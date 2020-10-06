EHDC awards more than £300,000 in grants for community groups

East Hampshire District Council is supporting the community as it comes back from the coronavirus pandemic by giving more than £300,000 to local community groups.

In 2019 the council set aside £1 million over a three-year period to support local charities and organisations with grants of up to £30,000.

This year the money was also made available to projects that support the recovery from coronavirus.

In all 22 organisations were awarded funding. Projects ranged from building work to supporting families with very young children.

The Supporting Communities Fund is available for projects supporting:

Positive mental health in residents, in particular young people

The reduction of social isolation in residents, in particular older people

Supporting the recovery of residents from the coronavirus pandemic

Cllr Julie Butler said: “We specifically include projects helping with the ongoing work to mitigate the impacts of coronavirus.

“Community organisations are doing some incredibly valuable work across the district and I am delighted we are able to support them in this way.

The next round opens in April 2021. Application details are on the EHDC website https://www.easthants.gov.uk/ supporting-communities-fund

Bushy Leaze

£30,000 – Bushy Leaze. Staffing the Family Support Team which supports families with children under the age of five in East Hampshire who are in crisis situations.

Dan Read, Trustee of Bushy Leaze, said: “I am delighted to be able to thank EHDC for the generous grant of £30,000 from its Supporting Communities Fund towards the core cost of our family support work, on behalf of everyone at Bushy Leaze. This much-needed funding helps us to keep providing our vital family support services for those families with children aged 0-5 with the greatest need. Something we are truly thankful to provide.”

Grayshott Concerts

£8,000 – Grayshott Concerts. To stage music events each year including free concerts for general public and ‘Local Covid Heroes’.

Peter Harrison, Secretary of Grayshott Concerts, said: “This significant award provides Grayshott Concerts with an enormous opportunity. We shall now be able, for the first time since lockdown, to do what we do best – provide joyous, uplifting, vibrant live classical music again for our young-at-heart, predominantly elderly, audiences. Many are vulnerable and may not have been out of their homes for months – and are longing to get out and meet friends again – albeit socially distanced. Experience shows that live music events like ours bring a wide sense of wellbeing and relief for mental disorders. Thank you again EHDC!”

Liss Men’s Shed

£5,000 – Liss Men’s Shed. Refurbishment and renovation of a building to create Liss Men’s Shed Community Hub.

Neil White, Committee Member for Liss Mens Shed, said: “The boost to our funds from your generous grant enables us to proceed with our primary project. This is the creation of a workshop and social hub for our activities in the Liss area. We can now begin work and proceed with confidence. For example, the ability to go ahead and purchase appropriate materials at favourable prices.

“As a committee, we are aware that some members require support and companionship, hence our wish to get on with the job. We have the drive and commitment to deliver into a post-Covid world where groups such as ours will have an even more important role in the community.”

Alton area

£25,000 – St Peter’s Church Ropley. Supporting the rebuild of the church to ensure it is accessible and compliant.

£30,000 – Alton Community Association. Maintaining and managing the Alton Community Centre.

£15,000 – The King’s Arms. Building works to ensure it is a fit-for-purpose youth centre

£12,000 – Alton Counselling Services. Phone and video counselling in response to coronavirus, as well as online anxiety and depression support for those affected by the pandemic. Counselling sessions for those furloughed will also be subsidised.

£8,000 – Holybourne Village Hall. Refurbishment for all the toilets.

Whitehill & Bordon and surrounding villages

£20,000 – Phoenix Theatre & Arts Centre. The employment of a part time Audience and Community Engagement Officer to help build audiences.

Petersfield and surrounding villages

£5,445 – Dementia Friendly Petersfield. Revenue funding support to cover the operating costs for three monthly Dementia support groups in Petersfield.

£10,000 – Petersfield Rugby Club. Installation of floodlighting.

£11,461 – The Green A Team. To enable the Green A team to provide their technical services to community theatre and performance groups on a reduced cost basis, helping to support the survival of such groups.

£10,000 – The Sustainability Centre. To extend their nature therapy programmes for various age groups, to provide positive mental health solutions to those who have suffered bereavement, and actively try to reduce social isolation.

£9,000 – Stroud Village Hall & Residents’ Association. Purchase of fixtures and fittings for the new Stroud Village Hall to ensure it is fully operational from its opening.

£20,000 – Froxfield Village Hall. Remediation and urgent repair work to ensure the building remains safe and fit for purpose. The works will also improve the accessibility of the building.

£15,000 – Kings Arms, Petersfield. To go towards improvement works on the club’s youth centre building.

Liss

£20,000 – Liss Crossover. Running costs to deliver diversionary activities for young people aged nine to 19 including counselling, mentoring and mental health support.

£10,000 – Liss Community Association (Liss Triangle). Revenue funding to support the ongoing running costs of the centre enabling it to recover from the effect of the coronavirus

Southern Parishes

£25,000 – Horndean Technology College. To extend and rebuild the current nine v nine artificial football pitch with 3G surface.

£18,720 – Horndean Community Association. To hire a Programme Support worker to engage with older residents and develop activities specifically for their needs.

£10,000 – Clanfield Football Club. Ground improvements to the grass football pitches.

District wide

£7,163 – Citizens Advice East Hampshire. Installation of safety equipment (screens, sanitiser, signs) to enable face to face consultations in all three East Hampshire offices.