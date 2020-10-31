Have a spooktacular Halloween

Unfortunately, many Halloween traditions are not possible this year due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.

However, there are plenty of fun and creative ways to celebrate Halloween safely and help save lives by preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Why not try these at home:

virtual online party – have a Halloween quiz or costume competition

get creative, print out our colouring sheets and poster and decorate them with pens and pencils – you could use them as objects in the scary scavenger trail

pumpkin carving competition – host a competition in your household, or virtually, for the best carved pumpkin

make Halloween treats at home – decorate a pizza to look like a jack ‘o’ lantern, ghosts or spiders

film night – watch a Halloween-themed film with your household

More Halloween fun

Read a spooky BOOOOOook

With the crisp autumn chill in the air, get cosy and settle down with your favourite hot drink. It’s the perfect time to read a spine chilling book – from dark fairy tales to spooky mysteries. There are lots of not so scary books for the little ones too.

Here are some of our recommendations.

Youngsters:

Teens:

Adults: