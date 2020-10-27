Home » Have you seen 16-year-old James?
October 27, 2020
Have you seen 16-year-old James? Officers are concerned for  the safety  of James Atkinson after he was reported missing from the Sneinton area on Sunday (25 October 2020).
James described as slim build, 5ft 10 tall, brown curly hair and was last seen wearing dark grey zip up hoody, grey and white Nike trainers and black jogging bottoms.
If you have seen James or know where he might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 765 of 25 October 2020. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

