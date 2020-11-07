Hidden weapons including a machete have been recovered from Huddersfield communities as part of an ongoing programme to tackle knife and violent crime

Officers from the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out sweeps across Birkby, Salendine Nook, Harpe Hinge and more on November 5 as part of the force’s ongoing Operation Jemlock programme.

During the sweeps officers checked playing fields, woodlands, hedgerows and other areas where weapons could be hidden, and uncovered a variety of items.

They included a machete and a hammer.

Areas patrolled in full by the teams included Norman Park in Birkby, the Pavillion on Spaines Road, Salendine Nook Playing Fields, Harpe Hinge Communal Area and Rawthorpe Lane.

Operation Jemlock was launched in April 2019 in response to rising violence and knife crime. West Yorkshire Police were given additional Home Office funding to tackle the issue of serious violence. The operation has significantly reduced offences involving knives and also robbery during that time.

Insp Graham Dyson of the Huddersfield NPT said: “This day of action was organised as part of Operation Jemlock with a view to ensuring any weapons that had either been hidden or discarded in areas were removed prior to any incidents of Anti-Social Behaviour during what is always a busy and eventful evening and night.