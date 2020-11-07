imoney-Canning was stopped by officers in Shrewton after driving through a police road closure at a fatal road traffic collision

A Chitterne man has been banned from driving after admitting to being over the limit on drink and drugs while behind the wheel of a car.

Hector Timoney-Canning, aged 21, pleaded guilty to drink and drug driving at Salisbury Magistrates Court on Friday 30 October 2020, where he was disqualified from driving for two years.

The court heard that in the early hours of 24 November 2019, Timoney-Canning was stopped by officers in Shrewton after driving through a police road closure at a fatal road traffic collision.

He was tested at the roadside and failed a drugs wipe test. Following forensic blood testing, he was found to be three times over the legal limit for Benzoylecgonine (a breakdown product of cocaine). He also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on the same day.

Whilst awaiting his court date, Timoney-Canning was stopped again – this time in Amesbury town centre – in the early hours of 26 July 2020 after officers became suspicious of his driving. He failed a roadside breath test, providing a breath sample three times over the legal limit of alcohol.

As well as the disqualification, he was also ordered to complete a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, was fined £705 and has to pay a further £175 in court costs.