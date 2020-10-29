It is expected to prove very costly to repair the damage to the Church in Wilton

Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident of criminal damage at a church in Wilton.

It happened between 10am and 5pm last Thursday (22/10) at St Mary’s Church, in the Market Place.

Damage was caused to the automatic door locking system and, although the church is still able to be secured, it is expected to cost hundreds of pounds to properly repair.

PC Jay Greenland, from the Salisbury Area Community Policing Team, appealed for anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious to come forward.

He said: “This crime has had a big impact on the local community as this was a church which had remained open during the Covid-19 pandemic, but has now had to be locked up due to the damage to the automatic door locking system.

“It is also expected to prove very costly to repair the damage.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a group of young teenagers who are known to frequent the area around the church. If you believe your child may either be responsible for the damage, or they may have witnessed something, then please call us.”

Anyone with information should call PC Greenland on 101, quoting crime reference 54200106498. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.