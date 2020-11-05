It may be time to unlock some self-love this lockdown as it is said that nearly half of Brits have never used a sex toy.

With lockdown underway and various new rules being implemented across the nation, it comes as no surprise that you may be in need of a little stress relief.

New research from the sexual brand LELO reveals that 41% of Brits have never used a sex toy before and for those who have, 1 in 10 didn’t start using toys until they were 45 years old.

Although females take the lead when it comes to self-love and sex toys, 1 in 7 males admit to choosing a sex toy for some self-stimulation.

Surprisingly, it’s Brits who are dating (42%), living with a partner (36%), in a relationship (41%), or in a polyamorous relationship (54%) who are more likely to use a sex toy by themselves, than Brits who are single (32%).

A survey of 4,000 UK respondents aged 18-65+ was conducted in October.