Man was left losing two front teeth by this man after he was attacked in Cleethorpes

November 11, 2020
Officers in Humberside want to speak to him as part of an ongoing investigation into an assault outside a bar in High Street, #Cleethorpes, which resulted in a man losing two front teeth.
Police would also like to speak to him about a separate incident later the same day, where a motorbike leaving a petrol station in Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes, failed to stop for our officers.
We believe he may be from the #Rotherham area.
If you recognise him, please call our non-emergency 101 line, quoting incident number 16/79528/20.

