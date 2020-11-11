Man was left losing two front teeth by this man after he was attacked in Cleethorpes

#Cleethorpes Officers in Humberside want to speak to him as part of an ongoing investigation into an assault outside a bar in High Street,, which resulted in a man losing two front teeth.

Police would also like to speak to him about a separate incident later the same day, where a motorbike leaving a petrol station in Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes, failed to stop for our officers.

#Rotherham We believe he may be from thearea.

If you recognise him, please call our non-emergency 101 line, quoting incident number 16/79528/20.