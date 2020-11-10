Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire and Swindon Angus Macpherson said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the family of the deceased and the community within the Summers Street area of Swindon.

“I appreciate this incident would have caused significant distress and upset to many people.

“It is crucial that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) are given the support and time they need to conduct a thorough investigation and to independently assess the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“As they are now investigating this matter, it would be inappropriate for my office or Wiltshire Police to comment further at this time.

“However, I wanted to personally thank the local community for their patience and understanding as enquiries continue in the area which are likely to still cause some disruption to their daily lives.

“All of the officers and staff involved in this incident are receiving full welfare support from Wiltshire Police.”