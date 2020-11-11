Yasar Mahmood has been sentenced to three years’ and six months imprisonment for drugs supply

A man has been sentenced for possessing a controlled drug of class A with intent to supply.

Yasar Mahmood, aged 32, of Upper Green Street in High Wycombe, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a controlled drug of class A with intent to supply at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (10/11).

Mahmood was sentenced to three years’ and six months imprisonment.

The sentence relates to a warrant that took place on 5 October 2018 at a property on Upper Green Street in High Wycombe whereby drugs, cash and mobile phones were seized.

Mahmood was arrested on 9 October 2018 and charged on 18 June 2020.

Detective Constable James Carey of High Wycombe police station said: “We take a strong stance on drugs as we see the effect it has on vulnerable people in our communities every day.

“I hope this will act a as lesson to all those attempting to or continuing to sell drugs in the Thames Valley that we will not tolerate this.

“We will always do all we can to stop this type of criminality and protect the members of the public who are most affected by these crimes.”