A missing homeless man, who normally keeps in touch with his friends, has not been heard from since the end of September and concern is growing for his welfare and safety.

Polish national Jakub Oszmaniec, 32, is usually to be found on foot between Chichester and Bognor Regis where he rough sleeps. He is white, 6′, of slim build and usually wears jeans and a T-shirt.

Anyone who has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 952 of 05/11.