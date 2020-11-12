Officers arrested a 38-year-old local man on suspicion of armed robbery this afternoon (11/11). He is currently in custody at Gablecross Police Station. It follows the armed robbery at McColl’s in Penhill yesterday evening (10/11).
The man has also been arrested on suspicion of carrying out three other armed robberies in the town.
DI Joe Saunders said: “We would like to thank the general public for their help with our enquiries on this case so far. “We would like to still appeal for any witnesses who haven’t come forward yet to do so.
“If you can help our investigation in anyway, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 54200112521.” Alternatively, you can contact us anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
A Swindon man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Penhill
November 12, 2020
1 Min Read
Officers arrested a 38-year-old local man on suspicion of armed robbery this afternoon (11/11). He is currently in custody at Gablecross Police Station. It follows the armed robbery at McColl’s in Penhill yesterday evening (10/11).
You may also like
BREAKING • LONDON • WANDSWORTH
Gas explosion in Wandsworth
July 31, 2019
BREAKING • DIDCOT • HOMES COUNTIES
Appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Didcot
September 3, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Police return to the scene of fatal hit and run in Enfield
November 28, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
A2 London Bound Closed following Multi Vehicle Collision
October 23, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Folkstone Street closed as Masonry Risk of falling
May 25, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT • YARMOUTH
Man arrested after three year girl is raped at Isle of Wight Attraction
September 1, 2020
BREAKING • DEAL • KENT
Arrest made in connection with classic car theft
November 19, 2019
BREAKING
Shamima Begum has re-emerged in a camp in Syria
February 17, 2020
BREAKING • DORSET
“Thank you, Roz. We are very proud of you
September 24, 2020
BERKSHIRE • BREAKING • READING • TILEHURST
First Pictures from the scene of two attempted murders in Tilehurst near Reading
September 13, 2020
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Fire Crews called to Wightlink Terminal in Yarmouth
April 13, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man arrested and Bailed after Woman Death in Southsea
February 13, 2017
CRAWLEY • LATEST NEWS • SUSSEX
Stolen VW Crafter from Ifield
February 23, 2020
BREAKING • SURREY
Serious collision probe launched in Horley
November 2, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Serious collision closes major Portsmouth Road
October 26, 2016
BREAKING • EASTBOURNE • SUSSEX
Fire crews called blaze on Eastbourne Pier
July 31, 2020
BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT
MooMoo club rooms closes with immediate effect
December 14, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
London Bridge on Police lockdown following suspected Shooting
November 29, 2019
BREAKING • FELIXSTOWE
The haul would be worth in excess of £120 million at street level
September 18, 2020
KENT • SEVENOAKS • SURREY
BREAKINGM25 closed in Surrey after tanker in collision with a car
November 4, 2019
BREAKING • DOVER • KENT
Fire crews tackle dishwasher fire overnight in Dover
January 16, 2020
ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
Get Sugar Smart make healthier choices
March 23, 2018
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT
Police issue image in renewed appeal following Ashford assault
April 15, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man Fights for Life After Vicious Attack in Fratton
October 14, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Man dies after Battersea stabbing
July 3, 2019
BREAKING • CHELMSFORD • ESSEX
The A12 is closed northbound due to a collision
July 7, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Bank holiday blood bath in Maidstone
August 25, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Man sprayed with Acid in North London Street
May 12, 2018
BREAKING • SURREY
Man charged with Weybridge Murder
January 10, 2020
BREAKING
Vehicle from Hit and run fatal Surrey crash has been found
January 12, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Millbank office block in lockdown
November 15, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man arrested after 80K Super Car Stolen and Crashed in Portsmouth
December 14, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
Sevenoaks suspects arrested over theft and knife offences
April 13, 2019
BREAKING • CHANNEL TUNNEL • KENT • M20 • M25 • MAIDSTONE
#M20 closed junction 11 to 9 westbound overnight from tonight until 25 July
July 20, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Belt swinging Boyfriend Jailed
August 20, 2018
FLEET • HAMPSHIRE • MISSING
Police appeal for missing man from Farnborough and Fleet area
July 15, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Man stabbed in Enfield Car jacking
October 11, 2019
BREAKING
Kingsdown burglar who left blood stain has been jailed
April 23, 2019
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Two Lanes blocked on M27 after Collision near Whiteley
October 21, 2016