A Swindon man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Penhill

Officers arrested a 38-year-old local man on suspicion of armed robbery this afternoon (11/11). He is currently in custody at Gablecross Police Station. It follows the armed robbery at McColl’s in Penhill yesterday evening (10/11).

The man has also been arrested on suspicion of carrying out three other armed robberies in the town.

DI Joe Saunders said: “We would like to thank the general public for their help with our enquiries on this case so far. “We would like to still appeal for any witnesses who haven’t come forward yet to do so.

“If you can help our investigation in anyway, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 54200112521.” Alternatively, you can contact us anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.