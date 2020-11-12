Two people have been charged with a combined total of eleven offences following an investigation by the Medway Local Policing Team

Duncan Fagg and Shelligh Kirchin are each alleged to have stolen a car from an address in Allhallows, Rochester, on 4 November, before also stealing a registration plate from a car that was parked in Higham on 7 November.

They are additionally said to have been found in possession of a bag lined with foil, equipment which is often used by shoplifters.

Mr Fagg and Ms Kirchin, who are both of Matthews Way, Rochester, have each been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft.

Mr Fagg, 43, is also alleged to have been involved in a pursuit that took place across Chatham on 20 October and has additionally been charged with dangerous driving, two counts of driving while disqualified and two counts of driving without insurance.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 9 November. At the hearing, he was further remanded in custody and will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 7 December.

Ms Kirchin, 41, has been released on bail to attend Medway Magistrates’ Court on 11 December 2020