UK will get an extra Bank Holiday to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign, it has been announced by the Government.

The May Bank Holiday Weekend in 2022 will be moved to Thursday 2nd June and an additional Bank Holiday on Friday 3rd June will see a 4-day weekend to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – the first time any British monarch has reached this historic milestone.

Activity will build across 2022 in the run-up to the 4-day weekend when the eyes of the world will turn to the UK.

In keeping with tradition, a Platinum Jubilee medal will be awarded to people who work in public service including representatives of the Armed Forces, the emergency services and the prison services. This tradition stretches back to the reign of Queen Victoria when an official medal was designed to mark her 50th anniversary on the throne.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

“Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment – and one that deserves a celebration to remember.