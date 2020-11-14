Wiltshire Police is on the hunt for Detectives to transfer to into the force

The Force is launching its first recruitment drive seeking experienced officers to transfer to the county from other police forces.

The Force needs to fill a number of vacancies in its Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which investigates serious and complex crimes, including sexual offences, attempted murder, kidnap and robbery, and its Public Protection Department (PPD) which investigates abuse towards vulnerable adults, children and victims of high-risk domestic abuse , as well as offender management.

Head of CID Detective Superintendent Chris Hanson transferred to Wiltshire last year – the oldest county force in the country and one of the smallest – having previously worked in a much larger force.

“There is a very strong sense of teamwork, friendship and looking out for each other here, which I don’t think you get with a larger police force. The work is varied, interesting and challenging, and unlike bigger forces, our Detectives get to handle their cases from start to finish, which helps to get the right outcomes for victims of crime,” he said.

“We can offer a choice of location and team, both full and part time roles and will accommodate flexible working patterns wherever possible. We also invest in specialist training and actively support career development.

“The transfer process is very straightforward, and we look forward to successful applicants joining us from Spring next year onwards,” he added.

DC Jen Jeffcoat-Marsh transferred to Wiltshire earlier this year from Avon and Somerset Police and works in Melksham PPD.

“I heard that Wiltshire offered very good promotion prospects and supported you with career development, as well as a good work life balance, so that’s why I transferred,” DC Jeffcoat-Marsh said.

“What I enjoy most is that we deal with all sorts of different jobs, from high risk domestic abuse to child protection. We deal with very serious cases and get some very good results from court – you get involved in all sorts of investigations that you wouldn’t necessarily in any other department,” she added.

Another recent transferee, DC Helen Carrick works in Swindon CID after seven years with Thames Valley Police.

“I started to consider Wiltshire Police and the more I found out about the Force, the more it appealed to me. In CID the team dynamic is really strong, and we all play our part. The shift pattern is much more conducive to a good work life balance.

“If you are considering applying, do make contact with a previous transferee who can talk you through the process and answer any questions you may have,” DC Carrick said.

For more information about the team and to apply, visit the Wiltshire Police website https://www.wiltshire.police. uk/DetectiveTransferees. D/Supt Chris Hanson and DCI Helen Jacobs, who is leading the recruitment process are happy to talk to officers from other forces who are interested.