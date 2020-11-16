UPDATE: Four Further Arrests and Man Charged in Connection with Firearms Discharge in Keighley

Detectives have made four further arrests over the weekend in connection with the firearms discharge in Keighley.

The incident happened on 11 November last week when shots were fired at a car on Westfell Road.

Four more people were arrested over the weekend in connection with the offences and three of them remain in custody at this time.

Officers have also now charged one man with firearms offences.

Michael Vickers, 37, of Westfell Road, Keighley has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and violence and will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court this morning (16 November).

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any further information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13200565157 or via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us