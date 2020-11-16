BRENT FULHAM LATEST NEWS MISSING

Police need your help to find Jean Robert Yanguna

November 16, 2020
1 Min Read
Jean is 15 years old and  who is #Missing from his home address in #Brent JR has links to #Hounslow and #Fulham .

If seen call police on 101 ref 20MIS035629

