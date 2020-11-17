Police are urging vigilance after a number of motorcycle thefts in West Suffolk recently

The incidents took place between 27 October and 11 November. Suspect/s contacted a number of people who were advertising their motorcycles for sale on Facebook, posing as a buyer and arranged to meet the sellers and have a test ride. However, the offender rode the motorcycle off and did not return.

Four of the five offences reported to police took place in the area of Parkway in Bury St Edmunds. The other theft happened in Brandon.

Three victims describe the offender/s as a white man either 17-19 years of age, or 22-25 years of age, or 25-28 years of age and between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall, of slim build with short brown hair. Another victim describes the suspect as a black man with a shaved head. The suspect for the Brandon offence is described as a white man with a scruffy goatee beard and a local accent.

Anybody who has any information or who recognises the descriptions given are asked to contact Bury St Edmunds Safer Neighbourhood Team quoting reference 37/65211/20

Email – [email protected]